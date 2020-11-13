Bend Chamber seeks submissions for ‘SAGE: Stories of Resilience’

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For 30 years, the Bend business community has come together to celebrate and honor the achievements and collaborative spirit of our region’s exceptional businesses and nonprofit organizations through the Bend Chamber’s SAGE Business Awards.

We’ve recognized winners in a variety of categories, including large and small business of the year, nonprofit of the year and a “people’s choice” award winner.

“This year we’re taking a different approach. With the onset of a global pandemic, our region has been under tremendous strain and businesses of every size have struggled to overcome the impacts of COVID-19. We see this as a time to hear, recognize and celebrate the many stories of resilience and innovation occurring in our community every day,” said Finn Leahy, Bend Chamber Events and Programs Lead.

SAGE: Stories of Resilience, powered by US Bank, will shine a light on accounts of survival, told by our business community, as they continue to weather a global pandemic.

This is a chance for Central Oregon business owners and organizations to share their challenges and perseverance through video and photos.

The Bend Chamber will then celebrate their tenacity and creative approaches in a produced video that will be accessible across our communication channels and promoted through community partners.

Submissions opened Friday and stay open until Dec. 1. Businesses and organizations interested in sharing their story can find the submission form on the Chamber website at www.bendchamber.org.

Look for the “Stories of Resilience” video to be released on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Event Details

Submission Period: Nov. 13 – Dec. 1

Submission Form: http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-4607940/

Video Release Date: Thursday, Dec. 17