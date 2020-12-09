Crook County launches relief grants for COVID-19-affected small businesses

Business

Over $675,000 available from CARES Act funds; one-week application period

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, together with Crook County, are offering another round of grants to Central Oregon small businesses and non-profits negatively impacted by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

The application period opened Wednesday and will close at midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 16. To apply, visit https://www.coic.org/grant.

Crook County will have over $675,000 in grants available from the State of Oregon as part of their CARES relief funding allocation. Eligible applicants can receive grants from up to $10,000 each. Exceptions may be made for higher awards.

Businesses or non-profits who received grants in previous rounds are eligible to apply again. Eligibility requirements have also been expanded to allow for more applicants to qualify for funding compared to previous grant rounds.

Businesses should apply if they are located and do the majority of their business in Crook County.

Unlike some previous rounds, these grants will not be first come, first served. The application period will remain open during the scheduled time and all eligible grant applications will be considered for funding.

A complete overview of program guidelines and eligibility requirements is available at https://www.coic.org/grant

Eligible applicants must have 100 or fewer employees, be located in Crook County and current on all federal, state and local taxes. Sole proprietors are eligible and encouraged to apply! Non-profit organizations must have federal 501c3 status to be eligible.

COIC is administering the delivery of this program in partnership with the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-lab and a broad network of local and regional partners, including: Prineville Chamber of Commerce; local cities; the Warm Springs Community Action Team; Central Oregon Small Business Development Center (SBDC); Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO); the Latino Community Association; NeighborImpact; Opportunity Knocks; Deschutes, and Jefferson counties; the Warm Springs Community Action Team; La Pine, Sunriver, Bend, Sisters, Redmond, and Madras-Jefferson County Chambers of Commerce.

This program is funded by CARES Act legislation and administered through the State of Oregon to Crook County.

COIC was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190 and serves the local governments of Central Oregon. COIC provides regional services for employment and training, alternative high school education, business loans, planning and governance, community and economic development, and public transportation services operated by Cascades East Transit. For more information, visit www.coic.org.