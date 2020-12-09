New Redmond car wash offers free car washes

Business

Surf Thru Express Car Wash is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Oregon and 25th location overall at 2363 NW Fourth Street in Redmond, near Home Depot. The site features a 140-foot conveyor tunnel packed with the best car-washing equipment in the industry.

The Redmond site reflects Surf Thru Express Car Wash’s ongoing commitment to be the most sustainable car wash in the industry by recycling and reclaiming its wash water, by returning all waste clean to the sewer system, and by using solar to run the car wash.

When asked why cleaning the wastewater is so important, Todd Gall with Surf Thru Express Car Wash explained, “Most people don’t realize that cars are like big filters going down the road. They collect gas, oil, engine fluids, brake dust and pollution. If you wash your car at home or let it get rinsed by the rain, all those pollutants drain right to the storm drains which go to our bays, streams and lakes.

"When you wash at Surf Thru, the car pollutants go through an elaborate system that cleans the waste before it returns to the sewer. Surf Thru then hauls the collected waste away to a hazardous waste facility where it is cleaned and processed further. Water saving and solar is a big aspect of our sustainable system, but perhaps the most important is protecting our water ways,” said Gall.

In addition to being eco-friendly, Surf Thru Express Car Wash uses only top of the line products. The car wash features include purified water, high quality soft cloth applicators and equipment, Armor All Professional Ceramic Seal and Extreme Shine Wax, Blue Coral Triple Foam, and Rain X complete surface protectant, which forms a chemical bond to the car’s paint, offering an additional layer of paint protection and shine.

Customers can also use complimentary vacuums and air pressure blowers to clean their car’s interior. Additional products are available in vending machines, plus the cashiers offer daily freebies such as trash bags and dash wipes.

“Customer service is our top priority. You will leave with a clean car and a smile,” said Gall.

Car washes range from $8 to $18 and Surf Thru Express Car Wash offers memberships including unlimited car washes at a discounted price and a monthly share card that can be used my multiple people. Stop by Surf Thru Express Car Wash for details.

During their grand opening, Surf Thru Express Car Wash is offering free car washes to the public.

“No coupon needed,” said Gall. “We just want to introduce Redmond to their new high-end express car wash.”

Surf Thru Express Car Wash operates 25 car washes in California, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Arizona. Their mission statement is a quality car wash with friendly service, while striving to be the most sustainable car wash in the industry by recycling and reclaiming our wash water. More information is available at www.surfthruexpress.com.