C.O. St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will look different this year

Business

After last year's absence; OHA urges small gatherings, virtual or outdoors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A lot has changed in the two years since bars were allowed to operate normally on St. Patrick's Day in Central Oregon.

A year after Central Oregon bars lost the opportunity to make extra revenue on the holiday, they can be open again this year, albeit at a limited indoor capacity.

One bar manager told NewsChannel 21 that they will treat St. Patrick's Day (which falls on a midweek Wednesday this year) like any other normal business day.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with the owner of Sidelines Sports Bar and the general manager of River Pig Saloon and will have a full report, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

As you might expect, the Oregon Health Authority urges, "The safest way to celebrate this year is to celebrate with the people you live with, to gather virtually or to gather outside while wearing face coverings and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance. "

Here are some of OHA's ideas for celebrating safely: