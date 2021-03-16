C.O. St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will look different this year
After last year's absence; OHA urges small gatherings, virtual or outdoors
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A lot has changed in the two years since bars were allowed to operate normally on St. Patrick's Day in Central Oregon.
A year after Central Oregon bars lost the opportunity to make extra revenue on the holiday, they can be open again this year, albeit at a limited indoor capacity.
One bar manager told NewsChannel 21 that they will treat St. Patrick's Day (which falls on a midweek Wednesday this year) like any other normal business day.
As you might expect, the Oregon Health Authority urges, "The safest way to celebrate this year is to celebrate with the people you live with, to gather virtually or to gather outside while wearing face coverings and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance. "
Here are some of OHA's ideas for celebrating safely:
- Decorate your home in St. Patrick’s Day colors, shamrocks and leprechauns.
- Celebrate by making Irish-inspired recipes.
- Have a small outdoor St. Patrick’s Day celebration, with everyone at least 6 feet apart and wearing masks.
- Watch a virtual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
- And don’t forget to wear green.
