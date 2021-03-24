Sunriver Resort, nearby businesses hopeful for busy summer season

Business

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Construction continues in Sunriver, but a completed new pool -- and a full resort -- are expected by summer.

Sunriver Resort is planning to hire more than 400 summer employees, in all areas from lawn maintenance to guest services.

Tom O’Shea, managing director at Sunriver Resort, said Wednesday they offer more than just a job.

"Career opportunity, growth and a good summer job,” O’Shea said.

Some of the new positions are for the resort’s new indoor pool facility.

The Cove Aquatic Center will have a spa, a lazy river, bar and restaurant, a water slide and more.

The facility is set to be open by Memorial Day weekend, but a lot of work is still planned to be done between now and then.

O'shea said the resort has done surprisingly well during the pandemic.

"Everybody wants to be outdoors," he said. "We were very fortunate, because we have so much to offer outdoors.”

With the new pool and outdoor programs, O’Shea said he expects an even busier summer.

He's also confident the resort will get the positions filled, but is aware it won’t be as easy as a normal summer.

"Government does provide a stimulus, to help people through a very, very tough period,” O’Shea said. “That sort of coincides with when you're trying to hire. Clearly, it does create a challenge."

Sean Meehan, owner of Sunriver Rocks, said he isn't worried about finding employees.

"I think most people that I've spoken to are anxious to not have to worry about assistance,” Meehan said. "Everybody would like to be out earning and doing their own thing and following their own path."

The pandemic caused a down year for Meehan’s business -- you could call it rocky. But he is confident it will bounce back.

"I believe that we are probably going to do better this summer than we have any other summer so far,” Meehan said.

Ryan Duley, director of sales and marketing at Sunriver Brewing, expects a busy summer as well.

However, he is a little more wary of the hiring situation.

"I would say there's not as many applicants coming through,” Duley said. “I wouldn't say struggling is the right word, but it's definitely not as many people coming through the doors, as many to choose from as we normally would have."

Sunriver Resort will host a hiring fair on Wednesday, April 14 where they will offer some jobs on the spot.

O’Shea says he wants interested candidates to come down and find what’s right for them.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to, where do you want to work?” O’Shea said.

The full Sunriver Resort hiring announcement can be found here.