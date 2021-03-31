School, ODOT offer women hands-on training in heavy construction

Business

Pre-apprenticeship program for women in construction this summer

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- Ladies, get your hard hats ready.

The Baker Institute of Technology, which recently announced an expansion to Prineville, has partnered with the Oregon Department of Transportation to fund a June pre-apprenticeship training program.

It's a hands-on program for women in Central Oregon. Training is available in blueprint reading, construction math, forklift operation and more.

"By going through this training, they'll have exposure to the highway construction trades," Sandy Mitchell, program coordinator at BTI, said Wednesday. "That'll give them enough skills and enough exposure to enter the workforce directly, to pursue further training, or even move into another apprenticeship program in one of these areas that they've been trained in."

Courses also will be offered to help with cover letters, resumes, and applying and interviewing for future jobs.

The program starts June 7 and runs for three weeks. Future training courses will include men as well.

More information will be posted at: https://bakerti.org/programs/technical-training/apprenticeship-programs/heavy-highway-construction-pre-apprenticeship-women-only/