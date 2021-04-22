Cascade Natural Gas tops national environmental survey

Business

KENNEWICK, Wash. (KTVZ) -- Cascade Natural Gas ranked at the top of the list of 31 utilities named as 2021 Environmental Champions on Earth Day. The natural survey was conducted by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics firm.

The results were based on a 1,000-point index scale and included 140 of the largest utility companies in the United States. Consumers surveyed cite significant improvements on utility support for environmental causes and dedication to clean energy. The average index score was 688. Cascade Natural Gas topped the list with a score of 751.

“Consumer demand for utility efforts and offerings that help protect the environment is increasing every year,” said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. “Our Environmental Champion utilities are proving to customers they are up to the challenge.”

Escalent’s Cogent Syndicated 2021 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement Residential study was based on surveys among 74,224 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest utility companies, based on residential customer counts.