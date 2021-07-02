Fireworks sales fall after several Central Oregon cities, Deschutes County ban use

Business

People not buying as many fireworks, so buildup to the Fourth tapers off

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Using fireworks this Fourth of July could cost you a fine of up to $750. As you might expect, fireworks sales have been down since their use was banned recently in Bend, Redmond, La Pine and outlying areas of Deschutes County until July 9th.

Ivan Hess and his family run a fireworks tent in Bend. He says the line is usually out the door -- but sales are down.

"It's usually pretty slow up until a few days before the 4th. But it's stayed pretty consistent, up until today, which normally would be faster," Hess told NewsChannel 21 on Friday.

Hess says the fireworks maker TNT is coming to pick up all the fireworks his family has not sold, the day after the Fourth. They usually make around $6,500-$7,000 over the sales period. With the ban in place till the 9th, that means they only have three more days to sell.

Even though sales have been slower, Hess says there have been some people coming in and spending up to $500 on fireworks -- and that he's heard some people's Fourth of July plans include fireworks, despite the ban.

"Some people are planning on taking them out of town or out of city limits, and then we've had a few people come in who I think are just going to light them off anyway," Hess said.

If you want to report illegal fireworks, authorities are asking you not to call 911 but send an email. The city of Bend has created an email address for community members to report fireworks use, to limit calls going to 911.

For Bend and other areas of Deschutes County, the email is fireworks@bendoregon.gov and in Redmond the email to report illegal fireworks is reportfireworks@redmondoregon.gov.