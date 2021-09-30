Sisters Coffee Company expands to Bend’s Old Mill District

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters Coffee Company is launching its third retail location, opening a cafe in the heart of Bend’s Old Mill District on Saturday.

Established in 1989, the local coffee roaster will be taking over the location previously operated by Strictly Organic Coffee Co. Sisters Coffee will temporarily operate a mobile espresso cart while the 1,200 square-foot space is being remodeled, with a tentative completion date of mid-December.

Chief Development Officer and co-owner Jared Durham has collaborated with Stemach Architecture for the new design and layout and with CS Construction for the buildout.

“The new design will feature a glass roll-up door, to maximize customer flow to the outdoor patio, and offer a vast array of premium coffees that the brand is known for,” Durham said in a news release. “Another focal point of the menu will be specialty grab-n-go food items that will complement the walk-up customer demographic that the Old Mill District is known for.”

Sisters Coffee is excited to continue to build on its destination retail model and open its newest cafe in such an iconic Central Oregon location. With cafes in Sisters, Portland’s Pearl District and now in Bend’s Old Mill District, Sisters Coffee is proud to continue to build toward its vision of furthering the legacy of a successful family-owned business that’s deeply rooted in the communities it serves.

“We’re thrilled to have another local, family-owned business set up shop here in the Old Mill District,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “Sisters Coffee is an iconic Central Oregon business. They’re great people who make outstanding coffee in gorgeous spaces.”

Strictly Organic, an Old Mill District staple for 13 years, will now focus exclusively on their original store in the Box Factory.

“Strictly Organic owners Richard (Steffensen) and Rhonda (Ealy) have been an absolute joy to work with over the years,” Eastes added. “We wish them nothing but the best.”

About the Old Mill District

Celebrating 20 years as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional, and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com

About Sisters Coffee Company

Founded in 1989 in a small wood cabin, Winfield and Joy Durham started roasting in 5 lb. batches and were the first roasters to the Central Oregon area. The business quickly grew and they bought a larger roaster within six months. For the first 20 years, Sisters Coffee was predominantly wholesale as the retail space in the original cabin was only 250 square feet.

Today, Sisters Coffee roasts more than 300,000 pounds a year out of their 6,000 square-foot flagship cafe and roastery in Sisters. In 2011, Sisters Coffee opened its Pearl District cafe in Portland. The business is now run by Winfield and Joy’s children; Justin, Jared, and Jesse.

Sisters Coffee’s mission is to create an authentic coffee experience built on a deep love for their craft and a heartfelt kindness for the people they serve. www.sisterscoffee.com