New 279-unit apartment project planned at Bend Westside roundabout sparks neighbor concerns

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- Blackmore Planning and Development Services LLC has plans to develop a new 275-unit apartment complex called Mill Creek Residential at the Century Drive/Reed Market Road/Mt. Washington Drive roundabout on Bend's Westside.

The proposed apartments will be in two buildings, each at five stories over ground-level parking.

Some Bendites have expressed support for the development, seeing it as an effort to help resolve the housing crisis by adding to the supply.

But it's also gained considerable opposition, with many questions centered around affordability and traffic.

Based on its location, some community members are concerned about traffic congestion, especially in the case of an emergency. A few nearby residents have told NewsChannel 21 there's virtually no parking in the area. When tenants move in and have visitors, they say that will be a problem.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking with Lisa Mushel, land use chair for the Century West Neighborhood Association, and others who attended a recent public virtual meeting with the developer to find out more details.

Her report will be on NBC @ 5.