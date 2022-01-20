Maragas Winery wins 11 medals at prestigious San Francisco wine competition

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Doug Maragas, winemaker at Maragas Winery, returned from Friday's San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition judging with a smile -- and a bounty of 11 awards, including two gold and two double gold medals.

Doug stated he's "incredibly grateful for many things, and having confirmation of our winemaking and grape-growing abilities of traditional European wine grapes at our winery and vineyard in Central Oregon is near the top of the list. Although we've consistently won medals in the competition over the last 13 years, this year was a breakthrough into the double gold category and confirmation that our wines are world class. Pretty good for an agricultural business that was originally considered very improbable for success by the community, wine establishment, and even Oregon State."

The San Francisco Chronicle is a blind wine competition (unlike magazine ratings, where they know which wines are being tasted). It continues to be the most prestigious and largest wine competition for American wines in the world.

Maragas Winery, established in 1999, is a small winery with two vineyards in Central Oregon dedicated to organic grape growing and naturally made wine. With very low intervention techniques having their origin in Greece, Maragas is proud of the integrity of their wines. Their self imposed limitations on creating wine with only four natural ingredients is the core of the method that has been used in the Maragas family for hundreds of years.

You can find Maragas Wines online at www.maragaswinery.com, or at Maragas Winery, just ten minutes north of Redmond Oregon at 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon.