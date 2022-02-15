Customer plans to go to court after ODOT acquired, closed Bend storage facility

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Customers of Lucky Horseshoe Storage on Bend's north end are still searching for answers after ODOT purchased the facility, unbeknownst to them, meaning they must scramble to find a new place for their property. And at least one customer plans to go to court over how it was handled.

The property at N. Highway 97 and Cooley Road was purchased by ODOT in December, to make way for an improvement project, and tenants say they were not made aware of the change in ownership or that they would have a few months to remove their property.

All customers with property locked in storage will need to make an appointment with ODOT's Region 4 right-of-way office to pick up their belongings. They will have until early May to remove the items before ODOT moves them to a temporary holding warehouse, then eventually auctions them off.

ODOT will use the property to develop an overpass at Cooley Road, part of a project in the area to ease growing traffic jams.

There are about 400 customers who have been storing property at the facility. They must find a new place, which is proving to be limited these days in Bend.

One customer said she plans legal action, as they've been paying for space, despite the facility being sold in December and now padlocked.