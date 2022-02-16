Severe drought conditions costing farmers more, leads to thinning herd numbers for some
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Severe drought conditions are making things increasingly difficult for Central Oregon ranchers and farmers like Dennis Fast, the owner of Sky Hawk Ranch in Redmond.
“Well, there's certainly some ranchers and farmers that are in real difficult times in Central Oregon,” Fast said Wednesday.
Every summer, Fast raises yearlings, or young cows. He sends them to feed lots in the fall, and eventually the meat ends up in the grocery store.
With Central Oregon entering the third year of extreme drought, Fast said the people growing food or raising animals simply don’t have enough water to produce the way they want to.
“Farmers and ranchers work hard, and they sometimes struggle anyway, financially,” Fast said. “You add on to that the burden of cutting your product, at the end of the day you’re just going to lose money.”
Typically there would be 250-300 cows at Sky Hawk Ranch each summer. But this year, they expect to only have enough water for half that.
Fast also boards horses at his ranch.
But with the drought hurting hay growers in Jefferson County even harder, he has to adjust his prices.
“My cost for hay, and I’m feeding 50-60 horses per day, has jumped $100 a ton in the last three months,” Fast said. “Those costs, either I have to absorb or pass them on.”
He said certain grocery store items are having the same issue.
“And some of it is due to the drought,” Fast said. “If we’re not producing as much product, there’s less supply -- and it's going to cost more.”
Fast knows some ranchers who have had to sell their herd, or their land.
He hopes not to join them.
“We’ve worked hard for this, and we don’t want to lose what we’ve worked for,” Fast said.
Fast said there are some water-saving strategies and conservation ideas being looked into.
But for now, he's praying for more snow and more rain.
How unfair. Most estimates put livestock at only 15% of the cause of climate disruption.
Don’t care if they cause 100%of it. Could not care less. I’ll take a 20 oz porterhouse any day. Beef… it’s what for dinner.
– a whole lot of “don’t care” is what got us here
do we have enough water for all this growth?
cmcd ~ “don’t care”. Love (insert sarcasm) your lack of concern for the planet.
Enjoy your beef. Don’t forget to get your cancer screenings.
They should get their cattle onto those golf courses.
👍
– sometimes a business model shows itself to be untenable when all the actual costs are included, and every business model is dependent on the actual conditions as they exist
are you anti-ranchers?
This is America. I’m sure they can just shift gears and start over. Buck up.
It couldnt be kate brown or joe bidens fault.
Worst multi-decade drought in 1,200 years, so it’s probably Obama’s fault.
Raising cattle in the desert…
massively expanding cities in the desert….. (and breweries)
Quit letting all the water out of wickiup reservoir all winter long, the Deschutes River is running full all winter and it doesn’t need to and didn’t in the passed.
the Spotted Frog/Owl prevents that
‘No water, no life: running out of water on the California-Oregon border’
A whole lot of hubris and human engineering got us here. The same thing happened along the Columbia River but on a much larger scale. Us Europeans with our Euro-centric hubris and indifference regarding the land and the environment got us here. We have essentially pimped out Earth and all of its micro climates into a product and a commodity. That works, for a while, and then the real cost of land and environmental exploitation come in. Kinda like now. And when the land is all used up and it’s got nothing more to give, only then does the finger pointing start. And as luck would have it, the so-called “Titans of Industry” want no part in the blame nor the solution for reclamation, sort of like a deadbeat dad that abandons his wife as soon as she becomes pregnant. This increasingly precarious world is the result of following the voices of greed off the climatic cliff of environmental oblivion. The idea is that endless growth is forever sustainable and that so-call “free market” Capitalism is the answer to all society’s ills. Well, I’m here to inform you, it appears to be the cause of society’s and thus the human species’ ills at this time and juncture. And instead of admitting their hubris and our collective greed, what do the “Captains of Industry” do? They want to double-down on stupid, that’s what. Only when farmers and ranchers are faced with the reality of the situation, only then did they starting asking how come. You were told, warned in fact decades ago, but many of these farmers chose the status quo and ignorance/denial because they were “too busy” farming and, quote “makin’ a living” unquote. Well, the chickens have come home to roost, no ignoring that, is there?