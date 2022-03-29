Signs of a busy C.O. tourist summer ahead: ‘No Vacancy’ — and ‘Help Wanted’
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Signs of the coming summer season that Central Oregon hotels, motels and resorts hope to avoid? No, not "No Vacancy," that's a good thing -- but the other, more prevalent signs around town: "Help Wanted."
Josh Claravall, the human resources business partner for Mereté Hotel Management, told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday, "If we were to sell out, and we were short 20 to 30 percent staff, that’s a little bit tough.”
Mereté Hotel Management manages Bend’s Holiday Inn Express and Element by Westin hotels. Claravall said coming off the pandemic this year is kind of an unknown, staffing-wise.
“I start to see it maybe slowly getting a little bit better, compared to what it was,” Claravall said.
He said staffing at both hotels is at about 85 to 90 percent of where they want it to be. They’re expecting to be at least as busy as last summer, but hiring is different than before.
“There’s a lot of wages being displayed. That normally wasn’t a usual practice, to display what you were going pay,” Claravall said.
He said Mereté has raised wages from pre-pandemic levels, from about $15 an hour to $18.50. The majority of the openings now are in housekeeping.
“We do tend to have higher turnover in the housekeeping department, and a lot of times that’s where the core is, especially during the busy times,” Claravall said. If we can’t turn over rooms quick enough, we can’t get those rooms to the next guest.”
Merete will hold a job fair next week to help fill out the rest of their staff for what looks to be an especially busy summer for Bend. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 8, at Bend’s Holiday Inn Express.
A new report Tuesday from the Oregon Employment Department shows Deschutes County jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector had the largest gains of any industry over the past year, adding 3,270 jobs, or 32.8 percent.
Comments
8 Comments
So excited to see all the stop and go on 97 & 20.
Tourist Dollars, just what Bend lives on. I would be all for a “Sales Tax” in Oregon IF THE STATE DID AWAY WITH INCOME TAXES, FUEL TAXES, AND PROPERTY TAXES. Yes, I did “SHOUT” out the requirements I could live with. Have a 365 day “Double Dipping” window with a specific start date for the sales tax and sunset date for the Property, Fuel, and Income taxes of no more than 365 days after the first sales tax is collected.
Oregon already has a sales tax…
Perhaps the hospitality and leisure industry are nearing previous record low unemployment numbers, but if all businesses were nearing previous record lows, there wouldn’t be help wanted, or now hiring signs out in front of so many businesses. When overall unemployment numbers were really low, it was a rarity to see a help wanted sign anywhere.
Low jobless rates could well point out WHY most staffing issues are out there. Demand exceeds supply. To say “if everyone was working there wouldn’t be help wanted signs” is … illogical.
When the left was giving people incentives to not work you denied such a thing was going on and it was a lie being perpetuated by the right to hurt biden.
Let’s be honest, this state as well as this country has long been taking advantage of low-level hospitality workers and the pandemic felt very much like people were disposable. We called them “essential hero workers” for the first few months of the pandemic until the corporate exploiters realized that meant they had to pay them “hero” wages. The essential workers vernacular disappeared as quickly as it appeared and so did the wage increases. Wonder not why demand outstrips demand, the American people have had the biggest re-think of their lives as well as their work lives in the last century and they have decided they deserve better. It will be awhile til corporate America gets it exploitable/disposable workforce back to its pre-pandemic numbers. It just so turns out people do have self-respect and do want to be treated like human beings, not just worker bees for indifferent fat cats.
‘Why millions of older Americans are retiring early in the wake of the pandemic’
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/why-millions-of-older-americans-are-retiring-early-in-the-wake-of-the-pandemic