Long-time NE Bend retail shop Pomegranate Home & Garden changing hands after 25 years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pomegranate Home & Garden, a retail shop located at the historic Boyd Family Homestead near Bend River Mall, is changing ownership after 25 years of operation under Jan and Robert Brockway.

The Brockways have made an indelible mark on the Bend retail scene, having opened Pomegranate with the dream of bringing European design sensibilities to Central Oregon. Pomegranate has since become a community landmark, hosting annual flea markets and holiday parties for locals and tourists alike.

The new owner, Marti Fraley, was raised in Bend and began frequenting Pomegranate as a customer at the age of 12.

“I always dreamed of owning a shop just like Pomegranate,” she said. “I intend to honor the magical legacy that Jan and Robert have created over the years while also finding new ways to connect with the community and support local artists and makers.”

After graduating from Cascades Academy of Central Oregon in 2009, Ms. Fraley received a degree in Fine Art at Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland and traveled extensively before eventually putting down roots in Bend, where she now resides with her husband and young daughter.

The Brockways are thrilled to be partnering with Ms. Fraley on the transition of ownership as they head into retirement, with plans to revisit the same European cities that inspired their original vision for the shop.

“We just snapped our fingers and 25 years went by – that’s how much fun and happiness we’ve had growing our shop, and working with all our wonderful customers from Bend and beyond,” said Jan. “Our greatest wish is that Pomegranate continue to thrive, and we know we’ve found just the right person in Marti."

Ms. Fraley and the Brockways invite the community to an open house garden party at Pomegranate Home & Garden on Saturday, July 9 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, in celebration of Jan and Robert Brockway’s retirement and a new future ahead for Pomegranate.