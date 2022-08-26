Oregon PUC approves Pacific Power discount for income-qualifying residential customers

Paid for through 36-cent charge on monthly bills

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Public Utility Commission said Friday it has approved PacifiCorp’s program to offer income-qualifying residential customers an ongoing discount to their monthly bills. To qualify, customers must be at or below 60 percent of the state median income level.

House Bill 2475, passed during Oregon’s 2021 Legislative Session, gave the PUC authority to consider the financial burden of energy costs when making decisions about rates, bill credits, and program discounts for customers of investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities. This bill, known as the Energy Affordability Act, allows the PUC to consider equity in the ratemaking process to make energy more affordable for all Oregonians.

“Historically, income has not been considered when setting energy rates,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. ”This program will help provide relief to families who typically pay a higher percentage of their income to cover the cost of necessary utility services. We appreciate the collaboration among PacifiCorp, many organizations representing customers, and PUC Staff to offer a significant discount for customers.”

The monthly bill discounts are calculated as a percentage of the bill and are offered at two levels based on total household income when compared to the SMI level. View the current Oregon SMI energy assistance eligibility matrix to determine discount level eligibility.

Total Household Income Percentage of Bill Discount At or below 20% of SMI 40% discount 21 - 60% of SMI 20% discount

To participate, PacifiCorp customers may be automatically enrolled at the 20 percent discount level due to their history of receiving energy assistance. Individuals wishing to apply, confirm their automatic enrollment, or request the higher discount may contact their local Community Action Agency (NeighborImpact in Central Oregon) or PacifiCorp at www.pacificpower.net/my-account/payments/bill-payment-assistance.html or call 888-221-7070 starting Oct. 1 to enroll.

At the time of enrollment, the customer will be asked to declare their household size and qualifying income in order to be placed in the appropriate discount tier.

The costs of providing this discount program are to be paid by PacifiCorp customers through a fixed charge of $0.36 on monthly bills for residential customers, assuming a 15 percent participation level in the program.