Central Oregon jobless rates edge upward in September amid private-industry pullback, school start

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Private industry pulled back last month across Central Oregon, while local education welcomed the start of a new public school year. Unemployment levels rose slightly across Central Oregon, a common theme throughout Oregon in September, the state Employment Department reported Tuesday..

Here's Regional Economist Dallas Fridley's report:

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage point in September to 5.1%. The unemployment rate is 0.4 percentage point above the record low set before the pandemic, when it was 4.7%.

Crook County held steady in September, with 7,580 nonfarm jobs. Employment levels in Crook County are up 10.7% from pre-pandemic levels (+710 jobs).

The county added 480 jobs in the last year (+6.8%). Crook County’s rate of job growth remains among the fastest of Oregon’s 36 counties over the past year. Job gains remain concentrated in construction (+130), information (+130 jobs), professional and business services (+70), and manufacturing (+60). There were no notable industry job losses.

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in September, from a revised 3.6% in August. The unemployment rate in September remains 0.5 percentage point above its record low of 3.3% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County cut 10 jobs in September, falling to 90,720. Leisure and hospitality pulled back in September, cutting 530 jobs, dropping its total to 13,740. Retail trade slashed 420 jobs, falling to 11,520. Mining, logging, and construction (-140) and manufacturing (-100) also cut jobs in September. September seasonally adjusted employment exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 1,380 jobs, or 1.6%.

Total nonfarm employment expanded by 1.8% (+1,640 jobs) from September 2021. Accommodation and food services led private industry, with an over-the-year gain of 620 jobs (+5.5%). Mining, logging, and construction also performed admirably, adding 370 jobs (+4.6%). However, a few industries shed jobs in the past year, including financial activities (-160 jobs) and information (-120).

Jefferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage point to 5.1% in September. The unemployment rate was 4.4% in November 2019 through January 2020, before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment rose by 120 in September, with government adding 210 jobs and private industry cutting 90. Leisure and hospitality cut 40 jobs and other services lost 20. Jefferson County has grown 80 jobs above pre-pandemic levels (+1.2%).

The rate of job growth is slowing in Jefferson County, with total nonfarm employment up 300 jobs over the past year (+4.6%). Job gains were concentrated in wood product manufacturing (+110 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (+60 jobs). Industry losses over the past year were limited to a drop of 10 jobs in wholesale trade, and a cut of 10 in financial activities.

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the October county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for October on Wednesday, Nov. 16.