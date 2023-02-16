City Club of C.O. forum looks at region’s staffing challenges, ways to train, attract young talent to jobs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City Club of Central Oregon's monthly forum Thursday focused on an all-too-familiar issue for many businesses these days: attracting and retaining talented people to fill job vacancies.

"The community is all feeling the impact of a historically challenging labor market," the invitation states. "Delayed appointments for medical services. Longer production times for construction. Shorter retail hours. But help is on its way."

The organization said the panel discussion would focus on "some of the creative ways local organizations are fast-tracking training programs to get workers qualified and into jobs that serve our community."

Panel participants included officials with East Cascade Works, the Central Oregon Community College apprenticeship program and St. Charles Health System.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield attended Thursday's get-together and will be speaking with participants about the challenges and opportunities in Central Oregon on NewsChannel 21 at Five.