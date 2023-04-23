‘It really fit with the family’: Twin Lakes Resort is sold, reopens for season under new management

(Update: Adding video, comments from owner, residents, staff member)

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Twin Lakes Resort in Central Oregon has been sold, and opened to the public under new management last week for this year's season.

The resort, on the shores of South Twin Lake off Century Drive, west of Sunriver and La Pine, has been a relaxing family gathering spot for decades. It features cabins, a marina with gear to rent, a restaurant and a store.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services said it handled both the buyer and the seller in the deal, which was reported last week in a roundup of its notable February transactions:

"Brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM and Peter May, CCIM with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented both the buyer, Andrew Eriksson, and the seller, Dunn Recreation, LLC, in the sale of the Twin Lakes Resort on 20,255 acres located at 11200 S Century Drive in La Pine."

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

"This is something that really fit with the family," new resort owner Andrew Eriksson said Sunday, "It's kind of a lifestyle job rather than, you know, a normal job, where you'd be sitting in an office -- for sure."

The new owners are Eriksson and his wife, along with their two children.

Eriksson said he's been keeping busy by clearing out the heavy spring snow and getting the resort ready for this season's opening, a few days ago. (There's still plenty of ice out on the frozen lake itself, awaiting more spring thaw.)

Among Sunday's early-season visitors were La Pine residents Susan and Vincent Lorrain, who were walking around the area with their dog, Teddy.

"It's just very pleasant out here," Vincent said. "It's not horribly crowded, but the people are very pleasant. And there's the restaurant right there, serving good burgers."

The sellers, Kate and Devan Dunn, also own Cultus Lake Resort off the Cascade Lakes Highway. They bought Twin Lakes Resort in 2015 and lived there during the season with their three children.

Eriksson declined to say what they paid for the resort, but clearly feels it was worth the price.

"There's a long history up here, and we're just happy to be a part of it," he said.

The resort was established in 1936 and within a few years was a favorite fishing spot for former President Herbert Hoover, who paid $200 to have a cabin built there for his own and public use.

Eriksson said the restaurant, boats, RV park, cabins will stay much the same under their ownership. While many familiar features are unchanged, there are some new additions as well. For example, there's a new chef this year and they're adjusting the menu, and adding music on Saturdays.

There are 18 employees total, with nine returning. George Muold is one of the returning staff members.

"To be able to have the lake as your front yard and the Wickiup (Reservoir) as your backyard," Mould said. "It's a pretty chill environment -- good hard work."

The resort also offers showers and a laundry area, as well as gas and propane for those in need to continue their travels.