St. Charles nurses, working without a contract, plan informational picketing; C.O. officials to speak at rally

Mayor, two city councilors, county commissioner among scheduled speakers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – St. Charles Bend nurses who have worked without a union contract since the end of 2022 plan a four-hour public rally and informational picketing on the street in front of the hospital Monday afternoon and evening to make their case, with several local elected officials also slated to speak.

"Nurses, health care providers and community leaders are holding a public rally and informational picket to demand St. Charles corporate executives address their ongoing staffing crisis, raise safety standards and ensure all Central Oregonians have access to safe, affordable health care," the Oregon Nurses Association said in Sunday's updated media advisory.

The event is scheduled for 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on front of St. Charles-Bend at the Intersection of NE Neff Road and 27th Street.

"Local nurses are speaking out because St. Charles executives have failed to recruit, retain and respect nurses and are failing to follow hospital staffing plans or Oregon’s nurse staffing law," the union continued. "Since 2018, nearly 60% of nurses at St. Charles Bend resigned. The hospital has between 200 - 300 vacant nursing positions."

"Decades of research and real-life experience show a lack of nurses harms community health and leads to longer wait times and hospital stays, higher costs, more infections and injuries, more readmissions and more preventable deaths," the union said.

ONA represents nearly 1,000 front-line nurses at St. Charles Bend – the only Level II trauma center east of the Cascades. Nurses at St. Charles Bend are working without a contract after the previous agreement expired Dec. 31, 2022.

Along with ONA officials and nurses, those scheduled to speak include Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and City Councilor Megan Perkins at 4 p.m., and City Councilor Anthony Broadman and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, ONA filed an unfair labor practice charge against St. Charles Health System this, alleging St. Charles' management illegally spied on nurses during nurses’ personal time. The hospital denied the claims.

NewsChannel 21 has reached out to a St. Charles representative for their response or statement about Monday's event. Here's the rest of the ONA's claims in their media advisory:

"ONA nurses are picketing for a fair contract to improve our community’s health and safety. We are working to solve St. Charles’ staffing crisis and raise standards to recruit and retain the caregivers our growing community desperately needs. St. Charles Health System–Central Oregon's largest employer–has between 200-300 unfilled nursing positions at St. Charles Bend alone.

"St. Charles’ repeated failures to follow Oregon’s nurse staffing law, its poor treatment of frontline workers and its rock bottom pay have prevented it from fully staffing its hospitals and health care facilities. Unsafe staffing at St. Charles means worse care for patients and our community. Nurses are standing up to raise standards so St. Charles can attract skilled caregivers and frontline workers can afford to live in the communities they serve.

"Monday’s informational picket and rally is open to the public and is an outdoor, rain-or-shine event. The Bend Church of the Nazarene (1270 NE 27th Street) has graciously offered parking for nurses and community members who would like to attend. All participants are asked to follow guidance from designated rally officials and safety personnel."