Black Butte Ranch gives us a grand tour of new $20 million lodge ahead of next Monday’s opening

(Update: Adding video, comments from Black Butte CEO Shawn McCance)

'It's got a private balcony with the most amazing views in Central Oregon'

BLACK BUTTE RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) — Black Butte Ranch will unveil its newest amenity next Monday when it celebrates the grand opening of its flagship $20 million dining and meeting facility. We got a "grand tour" Thursday, ahead of the grand opening.

The new 22,100-square-foot lodge includes a restaurant and bar, second-floor lounge and bar, private dining room, event space, meeting room, outdoor dining, and state-of-the-art kitchen that includes a catering facility, officials say

"This new lodge -- you walk in and see these beautiful floor-to-ceiling glass windows that frame the panoramic mountain views," Marketing Director Kim Kohn told us during our sneak peek.

With the new lodge opening just in time for summer, the ranch is still looking for more staff.

"We actually have a large need for employees, knowing that our core height of operations is Memorial Day to Labor Day. So we're always challenged to get employees" Kohn told NewsChannel 21.

The new Lodge was designed by Hacker Architects, which has design studios in Bend and Portland, with the bulk of construction work performed by Kirby Nagelhout Construction of Bend. Landscape design was provided by Walker Macy Landscape Architecture of Portland. All three companies also collaborated on the Lakeside Recreation Complex and General Store.

Corey Martin, the main designer of the new lodge, said, "The exterior of the building is seen as an exterior of one of these snags that's kind of been burned. And the interior is seen as a space that we kind of came in and carved out and made space within."

Martin hand-carved both sides of the entrance door to the lodge, inspired by Central Oregon's history.

"The exterior side, as your entering the building shows kind of an abstract motif of the Three Sisters. And then, the lava flow is coming from underground and erupting through the mountains. Then, the interior side shows an abstracted form of Black Butte, with a grove of Ponderosa kind of blurring with that and blurring literally with this building."

Black Butte Ranch President and CEO Shawn McCance says his favorite part of the lodge is the private dining room: "The chef would work with whoever rented that space, and can put on quite an evening of food and beverage and quite an experience for a small party. It's got a private balcony with the most amazing views in Central Oregon."

Kohn explained, "It's here for our homeowners and our guests staying at the ranch, but it's open to the community. All are welcome to come here and celebrate and take in these majestic views."

Here's the rest of the resort's recent announcement about the facility:

The Lodge is a cornerstone addition to the Lakeside area of Black Butte Ranch, which comes on the heels of the $11.5 million Lakeside Recreation Complex that opened to the public in 2015. Combined with the Lakeside complex, the Lodge is the main hub of activity for Black Butte Ranch.

“This is an important step for Black Butte Ranch, bringing to completion a reimagining of the heart of one of the Northwest’s most celebrated and treasured destination resorts,” said Shawn McCance, CEO of Black Butte Ranch. “We are thankful that we’ve had so much support from our homeowners and are excited to invite them – and our resort guests – to make new memories at the Lodge.”

The new Lodge replaces Black Butte Ranch’s 50-year-old original lodge, which was removed to make space for the new building. Designed to frame the property’s stunning panoramic views of the Cascade Range, the new Lodge is home to the Lodge Restaurant, Aspen Lounge, expansive decks, and an indoor/outdoor event space.

This is the newest in a line of significant reinvestments that Black Butte Ranch and its homeowners have made over the last decade, continually improving the facilities for both owners and guests. In 2012, Black Butte Ranch teed up its $3.75 million John Fought redesign of Glaze Meadow, one of two championship golf courses at Black Butte Ranch. Glaze Meadow was well-received by golfers of all levels and has since hosted some of the most prestigious tournaments in the Northwest, including the 2016 Oregon Amateur Championship.

In 2015, Black Butte Ranch opened the Lakeside Recreation Complex, which includes a gorgeous outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, poolside food and beverage service, state-of-the-art fitness center, recreation center, equipment rentals, children’s playground, as well as the Lakeside Bistro.

In 2020, Black Butte Ranch unveiled The General Store, a popular amenity near the main entrance to the ranch that offers food, growler refills, wine, local products, and curated gifts. And later in 2020, Black Butte Ranch put finishing touches on the Little Meadow Putting Course, another Fought design that has unquestionably become one of Black Butte Ranch’s favorite attractions since the 12-hole course opened.

“The Black Butte Ranch lodge is the culmination of our work to create a series of buildings that complement the natural beauty and stunning geology surrounding the Ranch,” said Corey Martin, principal designer at Hacker Architects. “We have created spaces that feel warm and sheltering while also very connected to the landscape. We integrated the ideas and input from as many homeowners as possible and feel like the design has something special for everyone.”

The design takes some cues from the original lodge, while creating more direct connections with the surrounding landscape. The exterior is clad in charred cedar siding known as Shou Sugi Ban. The interior spaces are clad in a palette of contrasting dark and light finished Douglas fir, slate and ceramic tiles, with fabrics inspired by woven Pendleton blankets.

The open wood structure includes massive glue laminated beams supported by large louvered screening elements, randomly spaced to blend with the nearby trunks of the massive Ponderosa pines and Aspen trees surrounding the site. A large central fireplace is constructed from stone, arranged in a pattern inspired by the flow of volcanic rock in Central Oregon.

Most trees on the site were preserved, with one large Ponderosa that was removed being harvested to provide the wood for the restaurant and bar tables and benches within the spaces.

“For more than a half-century, Black Butte Ranch has been a place to gather, for both families and friends, in a sublime Central Oregon setting,” McCance said. “As part of our commitment to continually improve the experience for homeowners and guests, the new Lodge is unmatched in the region. This will ultimately ensure that Black Butte Ranch remains a special place in the heart of Central Oregon for the next half century and beyond.”

For more information, visit www.blackbutteranch.com/lodge-project/.

About Black Butte Ranch

Since 1970, Black Butte Ranch has offered a unique, family-oriented Central Oregon experience at the foot of the gorgeous Cascade Range. The sweeping 1,800-acre destination resort features sweeping views of the surrounding peaks — including the Three Sisters, Mount Washington, Black Butte, Broken Top, Three Fingered Jack, and Mount Jefferson — and endless outdoor opportunities. The family-friendly property offers an array of lodging accommodations, two championship golf courses, putting course, five swimming pools, award-winning restaurants, and a full-service spa. For more information: BlackButteRanch.com.