POWDR names John Merriman, VP of finance and sales at Copper Mtn., new Mt. Bachelor president, GM

As season winds down, new Skyliner Lift to go in this summer; groundbreaking due on wood energy facility

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Adventure lifestyle company POWDR announced Tuesday that John Merriman has been named the new president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor Ski & Snowboard Resort in Bend, three months after the departure of John McLeod from the role.

Merriman is currently the vice president of finance and sales at Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado, one of the largest ski resorts in North America, a role he has held since 2016, the company said. He and his family will relocate to Bend to assume the new role.

Here's the rest of the POWDR announcement, in full:

Merriman steps into this new role with a clear focus on delivering the very best guest experience in the greater Pacific Northwest. Recently ranked as the second largest employer in the Central Oregon region with more than 1,000 employees, Mt. Bachelor also stands as an important economic driver for the region, and Merriman will focus on partnering with area organizations to uphold a strong future for the community.

“John is the perfect individual to assume this key leadership role for us at Mt. Bachelor, bringing with him key attributes that will make the whole team at the resort successful. Working with him for the past seven years, I know him to be a people-first leader who has proven experience developing high performing teams, forming successful business partnerships across organizations, and inspiring the highest caliber of customer service,” said Justin Sibley, CEO of POWDR. “I am thrilled he accepted this role, and our team will support his transition and success however we can.”

“I also want to extend my gratitude to Brian Dobias who stepped into the Interim General Manager role back in February,” continued Sibley. “He has been a wonderful leader for the team and served Mt. Bachelor well as they rounded out the season.”

Prior to joining Copper Mountain Resort in 2016, Merriman was vice president of finance in North America for Level 3 Communications. He worked for the company and its predecessors for a total of 17 years. Merriman earned his MBA from the University of Denver and his bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University, also in Denver. His full bio is below.

Merriman commented, “When I first visited Mt. Bachelor and Bend, I knew that this was the ideal place to raise our family. As a lifelong skier, it was immediately apparent that Mt. Bachelor is such a special place, with a talented and passionate team. I am honored to have the opportunity to be the next caretaker of this world-class ski area. My family and I are looking forward to becoming active members of the Bend community, and I as the general manager, likewise, will work to further the partnerships between the region and Mt. Bachelor.”

“John has been an incredible asset to the Copper Mountain team, and we’ve achieved extremely positive results thanks to his support and guidance,” said Dustin Lyman, Copper Mountain’s president and general manager. “I am confident his experience at Copper has prepared him well to lead Mt. Bachelor. His ability to build strong relationships, not only with his teams but also with community partners, will be instrumental in the resort’s continued success. Mt. Bachelor will be in the best of hands under such a strong leader.”

The news comes as the 2022/2023 ski season winds down, with the resort’s closing date set for May 28th. Merriman will officially start on May 22nd.

The resort will be hard at work over the summer replacing its Skyliner Lift with a new, six-person high-speed detachable lift – increasing capacity on that lift by 50%. The new lift will provide a valuable improvement to the visitor access experience at the mountain.

Later this year, Mt. Bachelor is also planning to break ground on an innovative new wood energy facility in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. The facility will be located at the base of Mt. Bachelor ski area and will supply heating for several key buildings across the resort, with fuel for the system sourced from the byproduct of NEPA-approved forest management and wildfire fuel reduction activities within the surrounding Deschutes National Forest. Read more about this creative environmental project here.

ABOUT JOHN MERRIMAN | John Merriman is a seasoned executive with seven years of experience in the ski, tourism, and hospitality industry, and has a 20 plus year track record of leading successful teams. John currently serves as the Vice President of Finance and Sales at Copper Mountain Resort, one of the largest ski resorts in North America. Throughout his time at Copper Mountain Resort, he has held various executive roles, beginning with Director of Finance. In his current role as Vice President, John oversees many aspects of the resort's operations, including finance and accounting, sales and services, information technology, revenue management, and risk management.

Under John's leadership, Copper Mountain Resort has experienced significant growth, having focused much of his attention on delivering exceptional guest experiences and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. John is known for his charismatic personality, his willingness to challenge the status quo, and his strong relationships with local businesses, community leaders, and government officials, which have been instrumental in driving economic development in the region.

A lifelong skier, John grew up in Gorham, Maine and learned to ski at Sunday River and Shawnee Peak. His passion for skiing and the mountains led him to attend college in Colorado where he received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and an MBA from the University of Denver. Prior to joining Copper Mountain Resort, John held various executive positions at leading telecommunications companies including Level 3 Communications.

John is an active member of the community and serves on various boards and committees related to tourism and economic development. He is an avid skier, snowboarder, golfer, and outdoorsman who enjoys exploring the beautiful mountains and valleys of Colorado. John and his wife, Amanda, have three children and a dog, Molly. They enjoy spending time together in the mountains and exploring new landscapes on family adventures.

ABOUT MT. BACHELOR | Mt. Bachelor offers 4,323 acres of lift-accessible terrain with 360-degree descents from the 9,065’ volcanic peak, served by three carpets and 12 lifts, eight of which are high-speed quads. Mt. Bachelor also features 15 terrain parks, 56 kilometers of groomed cross-country trails, snowshoeing, tubing, sled dog rides and summer attractions including downhill mountain biking, ZipTour ziplining, whitewater rafting with Sun Country Tours. Mt. Bachelor is part of POWDR, a family owned and operated Adventure Lifestyle Company©. For more information visit www.mtbachelor.com.

ABOUT POWDR | POWDR is an adventure lifestyle company that inspires every human being with cool experiences in awesome places. POWDR’s awesome places include Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Killington and Pico Mountain in Vermont; Boreal Mountain Resort and Soda Springs in the Lake Tahoe region of California; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Snowbird in Utah; and SilverStar Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada. POWDR also empowers and inspires the next generation of action sports enthusiasts through summer camps, mountain experiences, and mountain centers under the Woodward brand that incorporate dynamic programming and innovative environments: Woodward Park City, Woodward PA, Woodward Copper in Colorado, Woodward Tahoe, Woodward West in Stallion Springs, CA. POWDR fuels a balanced life full of adventure through a collection of experiences from the mountains to the valleys. Sun Country Tours in Oregon is POWDR's river rafting outfitter and Powderbird, based out of Snowbird in Utah, is POWDR’s heli-adventure operator. POWDR is headquartered in Park City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.POWDR.com.