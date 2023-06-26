Bend’s No-Bake Cookie Company acquired by Village Family Capital

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The No-Bake Cookie Company, founded in 2012 by the Healy Family of Bend, has recently been acquired for an undisclosed amount by Village Family Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Originating from Carol Healy’s creations that became a favorite at Bend’s Expressway Market, a business owned by Tom and Carol Healy for over 25 years, the cookies quickly gained popularity and inspired Carol to establish The No-Bake Cookie Company venture in 2012.

Over the past 12 years, the brand has experience steady growth, expanding into grocery, natural, and convenience channels while partnering with 20 national and regional distributors. The brand became popular with renowned retailers such as Whole Foods, Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart, Publix and Loves Travel Centers.

In 2022, the family built a new, state-of-the-art 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in NE Bend, solidifying their commitment to quality and efficiency.

Although the decision to sell the company has been bittersweet, The Healys believe the timing is right. “Stepping back from the company gives each of us the much-needed time to pursue additional projects,” Carol stated.

Under the ownership of Village Family Capital, The No-Bake Cookie Company will continue manufacturing in the local community, preserving the company’s commitment to quality and taste.

About The No-Bake Cookie Company: Established in 2012 by the Healy Family, The No-Bake Cookie Company has become a leading provider of delicious no-bake cookies. With nationwide distribution and state of the art manufacturing facility, the company has enjoyed steady growth.

About Village Family Capital: Village Family Capital is a Portland Oregon-based private equity firm with a diverse portfolio of investments. By acquiring The No-Bake Cookie Company, the firm aims to continue the company’s success while maintaining its commitment to excellence.