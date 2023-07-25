Central Oregon jobless rates fall, though job gains smaller than usual for June

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hiring in Central Oregon was largely consistent with seasonal patterns in June, although with smaller than normal gains for this time of year, the Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday.

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased over the month of June to 5.3%—in June of last year, it was 5.2%. The unemployment rate is now 0.8 percentage point above the record low set before the pandemic when it was 4.5%.

Crook County added 100 nonfarm jobs in June, rising to 7,630. Despite marginally slower growth, seasonally adjusted employment levels in Crook County are still up 11.2% from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 (+750 jobs).

The county added 120 jobs in the last year (+1.6%), marking one of the first times this year that Crook County’s year-over-year growth rate is not one of the fastest in Oregon. Job gains were concentrated in information (+80 jobs); private education and health services (+60 jobs); leisure and hospitality (+40 jobs); and wood product manufacturing (+30 jobs). Job losses were concentrated in construction (-110 jobs).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.8% in June, down from 4.0% in May. The unemployment rate in June remains 0.4 percentage point above its record low of 3.4% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County gained 1,150 jobs in June, rising to 93,160. Losses were concentrated in the trade, transportation, and utilities industry, which cut 90 jobs, dropping its total to 15,900. Gains were widespread, with the largest gains registered in accommodation and food services (+670 jobs); government (+250 jobs); and professional and business services (+170 jobs). June seasonally adjusted employment exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 3,280 jobs or 3.7%.

Total nonfarm employment expanded by 2.2% (+1,990 jobs) from June 2022. Private education and health services led private industry growth with an over-the-year gain of 700 jobs (+4.6%). Other notable gains were in professional and business services (+530 jobs); government (+510 jobs); and accommodation and food services (+490 jobs). Over-the-year losses occurred in retail trade (-560 jobs), and financial activities (-100 jobs).

J efferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased over the month of June to 4.6%, down from 4.9% in May. The unemployment rate was 4.4% from October 2019 to December 2019, shortly before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment rose by 110 in June (+1.6%). Employment gains were concentrated in government (+60 jobs); retail trade (+20 jobs); leisure and hospitality (+20 jobs); and private education and health services (+10 jobs). All other industries registered little to no change over the month. Jefferson County’s total nonfarm seasonally adjusted employment is inching towards full recovery, and is now 50 jobs below its pre-pandemic employment level (-0.7%).

Jefferson County’s total nonfarm employment increased by 160 over the past year (2.4%). Job losses were concentrated in trade, transportation, and utilities (-80 jobs); professional and business services (-30 jobs); and information (-20 jobs). Job gains were concentrated in government (+250 jobs), with the majority of gains in local government (+230), and other services (+40).

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the July county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for July on Wednesday, Aug. 16.