Tickets now available for EDCO’s 20th annual Bend Venture Conference this fall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) will again host the annual Bend Venture Conference on Thursday-Friday, Oct. 19-20 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. Tickets to the 20th Annual BVC are available here.

Each fall, hundreds of entrepreneurs and investors from around the country descend on Bend, Oregon for a two-day celebration of entrepreneurship.

Now in its 20th year, BVC is the longest standing and largest angel investment conference in the Pacific Northwest and has served as a catalyst for startup investment in Central Oregon.

Since its inception, the BVC LLC Funds have awarded over $12 million in investment and participating companies have leveraged connections from the conference to receive millions in additional funding.

As Central Oregon’s flagship entrepreneurial event, BVC aims to garner as much exposure for these companies as possible. Throughout the conference attendees hear company pitches, break away for networking events at local restaurants and learn from aspiring entrepreneurs and industry thought leaders.

The 2023 BVC will feature impressive speakers from across the country representing angel investors, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs.

Friday’s agenda will feature a Keynote presentation by Joth Ricci, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dutch Bros Coffee. Prior to joining Dutch Bros in January of 2019, Joth served as President and CEO of Adelsheim Vineyard and President of Stumptown Coffee Roasters.

In addition to his leadership in the beverage industry, Joth is Chairman of the Board for the Oregon Business Council and Co-founder of TASTE for Equity. Joth is dedicated to mentoring and advising boards, organizations and individuals around strategic initiatives to ensure strong economic growth throughout the region and equitable opportunities for all.

"I am extremely excited about the 20th Anniversary of the Bend Venture Conference. This event showcases the incredible potential and innovation present in our region and serves as a platform for entrepreneurs to access the resources they need to thrive. BVC plays a vital role in accelerating the growth of our local startup ecosystem and fostering economic development in Central Oregon," said Brian Vierra, Interim Venture Catalyst Director at EDCO.

Throughout the event, startup companies from around the country will take the Tower Theatre stage to pitch their businesses to BVC’s community of investors. The Growth Stage Competition finalists have historically received investment of $250,000 or more. The Early-Stage Competition will feature an investment of at least $25,000, thanks to Portland Seed Fund. Companies in the Impact Competition have historically competed for investments ranging from $50,000-$100,000.

APPLY

This year’s conference will again feature three competition categories: Growth Stage, Early Stage, and Impact. The application period is open now through Thursday, August 16th, and companies across the United States are invited to apply.

Generally speaking, companies that have generated at least $1M in revenue in the last 18 months and/or have raised at least $500K in external capital including non-dilutive grants and are seeking to raise $250K-2.5MM+ in investment capital in the next 6-12 months.

Generally speaking, this category is open to companies that have generated less than $1M in revenue in the last 18 months; have raised less than $500K in external capital including non-dilutive grants; and are seeking to raise $1M or less in investment capital the next 6-12 months.

This category is open to for-profit companies whose business models are integrated with a mission to have a significant and measurable social or environmental impact. Impact applicants should be aiming to generate long-term enterprise value and attractive returns on capital.

For more information on the application process and to apply, visit bendvc.com/apply.

About Bend Venture Conference (BVC)

The Annual BVC, hosted by EDCO, is one of the largest angel conferences in the country. Over the past 20 years, BVC has served to evolve and grow the startup ecosystem throughout Central Oregon and across the Pacific Northwest. Since its inception, more than $12 million has been invested in 52 companies as a result of the conference. This year’s conference will gather entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and students at the Tower Theatre in Bend, Oregon on October 19-20, 2023. bendvc.com