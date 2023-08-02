Avid Cider says it will move out of their taproom in Bend’s Box Factory on Nov. 1, seek new location

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Avid Cider Co. announced Wednesday that they will be transitioning out of their current taproom in Bend’s Box Factory this fall.

Avid said it will continue operations through the end of their current lease on November 1.

"This transition comes at a time of key growth and expansion for Avid Cider with the additional relocation of their production facility to a new, larger space in Redmond, the company said in its announcement, which continues in full below.

"The Box Factory has been Avid’s home for the last eight years," said Avid Cider's CEO and Co-Founder, Samantha Roberts. "While we will miss the location and the roots we have built there, we are incredibly excited to start a new chapter for the Avid brand that will continue our trend of growth and brand expansion" she continued. Avid’s relocation plan is already well underway with exploring opportunities and locations to reopen their taproom in 2024 at a new location in Bend, Oregon.

Avid fans will not have to worry about finding their favorite ciders around Central Oregon in the interim. “We want to make sure all of our loyal customers have plenty of opportunities to enjoy Avid’s cider and experiences while we are between taprooms,” said Avid Cider’s Taproom Manager, Jenna Wazny. “We are working on interim plans that will allow our followers to find us throughout Central Oregon at a variety of locations throughout the Winter and Spring of 2024” she continued.

The transition will begin with the move out of Avids current location on November 1, 2023. Avid encourages their followers to join them for events, gatherings, and craft cider at their taproom for the remainder of Summer and early Fall. They are incredibly grateful and humbled with the support from the community and are looking forward to coming back bigger and better than ever in 2024.

###

Now in their 10th year as a cidery, Avid Cider was founded as a result of dissatisfaction with the lack of variety and excessively dry or cloyingly sweet ciders available in the marketplace in 2013. They saw the opportunity to create hard cider that better balances the elements of a flavor profile and satiates our thirst for a cider that is “just right.” They are on a mission to bring out the best of the Northwest with their clean, natural, and locally sourced cider.