Bend, Redmond home prices, other stats hold fairly stable in September, monthly report shows

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Despite interest rates topping 7% and close to the highest levels in a quarter-century, among other economic winds buffeting the nation’s real estate market, Central Oregon housing prices held relatively stable in September, a new report shows.

The median home sale price in Bend and Redmond increased slightly last month, while the number of sales dropped, but again by only a bit, Beacon Appraisal Group’s Donnie Montagner said in Monday’s monthly report.

The Bend median sales price rose by $8,000, to $750,000, while home sales fell by 20 to 136, the report showed. The days on market for sold properties rose just a bit, from 16 to 17 days, while 50 single-family building permits were issued, up 10 from August and nearly double thee 28 seen in July. The supply of homes on the market held stead at two months for the fourth straight month.

In Redmond, the median sales price barely budged up $1,000 to $506,000, while sales numbers fell by nine, to 54, and days on market for sold properties rose from 16 to 22, still below the figure for several months earlier in the year.

Here’s the full report: