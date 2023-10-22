Central Oregon Flea Market makes its way to the Redmond Fairgrounds, with plenty of goods to purchase

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Fairgrounds was bustling with excitement Sunday for the Central Oregon Flea Market. People woke up bright and early to add some pieces to their collection or get a deal at the gathering.

"We have vendors who have driven as far away as Eastern Oregon to be here, and they set up and so, as you can look around, you can see that we're full, every booth is full," said Flea Market owner and operator Greg Miller. "And if you go to each booth, you'll find something different, exciting at each booth."

About 80 tables and 14 large booths were on hand at the in the High Desert Activity Center. More than 80 vendors got to display hand-made items like candles and wood reclaimed into furniture, along with baked goods.

There was a little bit of something for everyone, and it was the owner of Service Creek's first time at the event, selling jewelry and baked goods.

"It's nice, because when I sell stuff, I get to go back and make more and create more of them," Linda Tagg said. "So it's like a never-ending hobby that you can do and just keep creating things."

If you missed out on this one, there are other locations for you to visit the Flea Market, including Prineville, Madras and Burns.

The owner and operator of the event says there will be two new added venues next year. We apparently have to wait to find out where those are.