Merkley hosts three Central Oregon town halls

First of three town halls began in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., held his first of three Central Oregon town halls in Redmond on Saturday.

Sen. Merkley began by recognizing the Latino Community Association. He gifted the organization a special American flag, one that was flown over the capitol.

Merkley then answered questions from the crowd that attended. Among the topics covered was the current situation in Iran.

“What happened in Iran, would be the equivalent of Iran assassinating our secretary of defense," Merkley said. "We need to work incredibly hard to emphasize that the president does not have the constitutional right to take us to war.”

Sen. Merkley's other two Central Oregon town halls were in Crook and Jefferson County. On Sunday, Sen. Merkley will host his last two Oregon town halls in Gilliam and Grant County.