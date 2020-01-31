Hundreds of 2020 census jobs coming to Central Oregon

Central Oregon

800 employers needed for local operation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The federal government is looking to hire hundreds of people here in Central Oregon. The U.S Census Bureau is recruiting employees to help with carrying out the 2020 census.

Deschutes County recruiting locations are at the Deschutes Public Library downtown and at the WorkSource building on Northeast Forbes Road in Bend.

Recruiters are looking to hire nearly 800 people, with recruiting representatives in Jefferson and Crook counties as well.

A recruiting assistant told NewsChannel 21 on Friday there are typically a lot of retired people looking for another income who apply, but anyone is welcome. Employees selected will begin working in late March throughout the summer.

Anyone can apply, but you are required to complete a background check and be fingerprinted.

You can earn up to $16 an hour plus, working 20 to 40 hours a week, working to help ensure that everyone is counted in the once-a-decade effort.

Recruiting assistant Gary Ollerenshaw said the census headcount is important because it helps determine how much federal funding state and local governments receive.

"The federal funding comes to Oregon based on the census count," he said. "So it's for highways, schools, grants for public agencies, so it is very important that we get a good count."

Ollerenshaw said in 2016, the federal funds that came to Oregon totaled about $13 billion, which averaged about $3,200 per person.

Recruiting will continue until Feb. 28, if you're interested in applying, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.