Bend police warn of fake ‘kidnapping’ scam calls

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police issued a public warning Monday after hearing from several people about scam calls regarding a fictitious “kidnapping” of a child, in exchange for money.

“The suspects are likely working and residing in another country,” as the calls are coming from international phone numbers, the department said in a Facebook posting.

The scammers are believed to do research through social media or other public information sites on the internet, police said.

They will provide information on the location or city of the child and say a child’s name, “to convince the person it is a real kidnapping,” police said.

The scammers then demand money, through money wire or gift cards.

Police advised those who get such calls to call or text your child to verify where they are, and that they are not in any danger. They also urged call recipients to report the incident to your local law enforcement agency.