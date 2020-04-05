Man shot, seriously injured near Sunriver

Central Oregon

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office gives limited initial details

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting near Sunriver Saturday night that left a man seriously injured.

County 911 dispatchers received a call around 9 p.m. reporting a shooting with injuries near milepost 1 on Cottonwood Road, between Highway 97 and Sunriver, Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said.

Deputies and Sunriver police arrived to find a gunshot victim, who was taken to St. Charles Bend by Sunriver Fire Department paramedics, Vander Kamp said.

Sheriff's office detectives spent several hours on the scene investigating what had occurred, closing Cottonwood Road and the Highway 97 offramps for a time. They were reopened by early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Sunriver and Bend police, Oregon State Police, ODOT and the Deschutes County Road Department.

Limited initial information was released, due to the active investigation. We'll have an update when we learn more.