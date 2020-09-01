Like so many 2020 events, Bend’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ goes virtual

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The flowers were planted, the sun was out and a breeze was blowing, but only a few passers-by were on hand at Riverbend Park on Monday during a video recording for the 2020 Central Oregon Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Every year, the event is bustling with participants and vendors. But in this socially distanced era, organizers like event Chair Jennie Anderson have to make a virtual event work.

"We are still walking," she said. "We still want people to get out, strap their tennis shoes on and get out on the pavement, but we're asking them to do it in small groups in their neighborhoods or on trails."

Despite not being able to gather together, Alzheimer's Association Regional Coordinator Kaitlyn Bertholet still see the importance of the event.

"We still have that sense of support and togetherness, even though we're apart," she said. "I just want people to know that the Alzheimer's Association is still here and the walk is still happening."

There will be a drive-through "promise garden" at Franklin's Corner Community Garden on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Even though participants and donations are down this year, there's still plenty of time to donate -- and there's plenty of optimism, too.

"It's been challenging for sure, but still, we are in it," Anderson said. "We want this year to be just as memorable, if not more."

You can register, donate and stream the walk on Saturday the 12th at 10:45 a.m. at the event website here.