City of Bend repairs broken water main that flooded, closed streets

Cause: 'fatigued pipe' installed on rock decades ago

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- City crews have completed repairs to a broken water main that caused flooding and shut several streets in northeast Bend, officials said Friday. They've also found the cause, restored water service in the area and confirmed it's safe to drink.

On Wednesday, the city reported a water main break in the area of Northeast Second Street, between Olney and Penn avenues, officials said.

The break in the 12-inch cast-iron line affected eight utility customers, who had water service temporarily shut off during the repair process.

"The pipe has been repaired, service has been restored and the water is safe to drink," city officials said Friday.

The break in the water main was found to be due to a "fatigued pipe that was installed on rock several decades ago," the update said.

To repair the water main, the damaged section of the pipe and underlying rock were removed. The damaged pipe was replaced with a stronger pipe material and installed on a pipe bedding material, the city said.

There was no evidence during the excavation of the damaged pipe that the water main was subject to contamination, according to the city.

But as an additional safety measure, water samples were taken from the repaired water main to the city's water quality lab for testing. Test results indicated no contaminants were found, confirming the water is safe to drink.

For more information, contact Troy Beck, Utility Field Operations Manager, at tbeck@bendoregon.gov or 541-317-3031.