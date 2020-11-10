Deschutes National Forest issues draft notice on cave rules to protect resources

Central Oregon

About 700 caves on forest; fires, camping, smoking among prohibited activity

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest released a draft decision notice Tuesday on a cave management forest order prohibiting specific activities in and around caves that impact fragile resources. Most of the prohibitions were taken from existing forest orders.

The release of the draft decision begins a 45-day objection period. Only individuals or groups who have previously submitted comments either during the scoping period or public comment period on the environmental analysis can make objections on the decision.

The 1988 Federal Cave Resources Protection Act mandates that federal agencies secure, protect, and preserve significant caves on federal lands for the perpetual use, enjoyment, and benefit of all people.

There are approximately 700 caves on the Deschutes National Forest. The cave management forest order will prohibit the following activities in all caves:

• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.

• Lighting, maintaining, attending, or using any burning material.

• Depositing any foreign material.

• Camping.

• Smoking.

• Possessing a beverage which is defined as an alcoholic beverage by State law.

• Possessing any glass containers and/or paint.

• Possessing any domestic animals (except for service animals as defined on www.ADA.gov).

• Using any hand-drying agent (chalk or other substances).

• Installing permanent anchors (e.g., bolts, pitons).

• Slacklining.

• Depositing body waste (including domestic animal body waste).

• Possessing, using, and/or operating an internal combustion engine, motorized vehicle (such as off highway vehicles, electric bikes, electric skateboards, one-wheels, etc.), and/or mechanized vehicle (such as mountain bike, skateboard, etc.).

• Playing live or recorded music.

• Broadcasting glitter, dust (beyond what is naturally produced by walking and crawling), smoke, or other substances into the air.

In addition, there are specific prohibitions for several other caves, such as Lava River Cave, Skeleton Cave and Hidden Forest Cave.

The caves have been targets of vandalism over the years. Forest spokeswoman Jean Nelson-Dean said that is already prohibited by law.

To review the draft decision and the specific prohibitions, the public can go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3kpjLOU. Previous commenters who are interested in objecting to the draft decision and Finding of No Significant Impact will find the details of how to object at this link: https://bit.ly/2JYTYR7 .

For more information, people can contact Sasha Fertig, Deschutes National Forest Environmental Coordinator, at sasha.fertig@usda.gov .