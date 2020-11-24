OSP still seeking witnesses to recent deer poaching west of Bend

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than a week after a mule deer buck was poached west of Bend, Oregon State Police troopers again requested the public’s assistance Tuesday in finding the pickup truck that drove away with the dead deer in the back.

On the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 16, a citizen reported seeing the animal in the back of an older, two-toned and square-bodied Ford pickup truck with a black Dakine mountain bike tailgate cover.

The crime occurred near the 4606 Road along Bull Springs Road, west of Bend, troopers said According to the report, the vehicle was in the area at about 3:30 p.m. Most deer hunting seasons ended in October in this area.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, or who noticed someone with a large mule deer near Bull Springs Road on Nov. 16 can contact Oregon State Police by calling the TIP number at 1-800-452-7888 or text *OSP.

Or you can send an email to: TIP@osp.oregon.gov between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Leave information for Senior Trooper Creed Cummings.

The Stop Poaching Campaign educates the public on how to recognize and report poaching. This campaign is a collaboration among hunters, conservationists, land owners and recreationists.

The goal is to increase reporting of wildlife crimes through the TIP Line, increase detection by increasing the number of OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers and increase prosecution.

This campaign helps to protect and enhance Oregon’s fish and wildlife and their habitat for the enjoyment of present and future generations. The Oregon Hunters Association manages the TIP Line rewards program.

Contact campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw for more information: Yvonne.l.Shaw@state.or.us.