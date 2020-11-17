OSP seeks tips to find poacher who illegally took deer west of Bend

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police sought the public's help Tuesday in identifying the person(s) seen leaving the area of the 4606 Road near Bull Springs Road west of Bend Monday afternoon with a large mule deer buck that had been poached.

Around 3:30 p.m., a TIP (Turn In Poachers) tip was reported to OSP regarding an older two-toned (white/brown) square body Ford pickup leaving the area, with a large mule deer buck seen in the bed of the pickup. The vehicle was also reported to have a black Dakine-style mountain bike tailgate cover.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police TIP number at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP and leave information for Senior Trooper Creed Cummings.

Information can also be provided at the following website https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx or the TIP information below.

Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.

Preference Point Rewards:

5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish.

Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.

CASH REWARDS:

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)

$200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish



How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or OSP(677)



TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM - 5:00PM)