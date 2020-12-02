Bend man jailed, accused of DUII, crashing into vehicles, almost hitting police car

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 33-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed Tuesday night on drunk driving, hit-and-run and other charges after nearly hitting a police car, crashing into two vehicles and being pinned in by another patrol car, officers said.

A Bend officer was sitting in a parked patrol car around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast Hawthorne Avenue and Third Street when a gray Chrysler 300 trying to turn west onto Hawthorne nearly hit the vehicle, Sgt. Joe Pacheco said.

The speeding driver left the road, drove through a business parking lot and back onto the road, then crashed into an unoccupied Nissan pickup parked along the road, Pacheco said.

Several officers responded to the scene and ordered the driver out of the car, but he did not comply and tried to drive away, toward officers, the sergeant said.

Officers were able to pin his car with a patrol car, preventing him from fleeing and possibly injuring pedestrians and motorists, Pacheco said.

The driver surrendered and was taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was booked on charges of DUII-alcohol, reckless driving, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license and without insurance.

Information gathered at the scene indicated the driver struck another vehicle on Northeast Irving Avenue before crashing into the Nissan pickup, Pacheco said.