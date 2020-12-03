Deschutes County Jail inmate taken to hospital after apparent suicide attempt
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Central Oregon Major Incident Team was called in to investigate an apparent suicide attempt Thursday evening at the Deschutes County Jail.
Sheriff’s deputies conducting routine rounds around 7 p.m. found an unresponsive inmate in his cell, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.
Deputies immediately called for an ambulance and began life-saving efforts, Janes said. The inmate was taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment of his injuries.
The investigation is being led by Redmond Police Department detectives, the sergeant said.
