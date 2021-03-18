Luke Wirkkala retrial in 2013 Bend killing begins with opening statements

Central Oregon

Jury trial taking place in special courtroom at fairgrounds in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The retrial of Luke Wirkkala in the 2013 shooting death of Bend house guest David Ryder began Thursday in a temporary courtroom at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds designed to follow COVID-19 public health protocols.

Wirkkala, now 40, was convicted and sentenced in 2014 to life in prison with at least 25 years before parole in the killing of David Ryder, 31. But in 2018, the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed his conviction and ordered a new trial, saying police should have stopped questioning him after he asked for a lawyer.

Wirkkala, whose family and friends have created a ‘Free Luke Wirkkala” Facebook page and held protests at the courthouse in recent months, said he acted in self-defense by shooting Ryder, who he said sexually assaulted and attacked him after a night of Super Bowl partying.

After jury selection concluded Thursday morning, one of Wirkkala’s defense attorneys gave an opening statement and said that he had acted not just in self-defense, but in defense of his home and family, when Ryder refused to leave his home.

But prosecutors argued that Wirkkala had to go this room, arm himself with a shotgun and then return to shoot Ryder. They also said the sex was consensual.

Prosecutors called as their first witness Wirkkala’s ex-wife, Rachel Rasmussen, who was his girlfriend at the time.

Rasmussen was asked about testimony she gave to police back in 2013, which she said she doesn’t entirely recall. A recording of her 911 call to police that night also was played in court.

When asked if she was supportive of her ex-husband now, Rasmussen said, “I am, yeah. I believe he was sexually assaulted that night, and I thank him for protecting our family.”

Rasmussen will continue her testimony Friday in the trial, which is scheduled to last four weeks before Deschutes County Circuit Judge Randy Miller.

District Attorney John Hummel turned prosecution of the case over to the state Department of Justice last year, citing a conflict of interest, after a first cousin of the defendant sent disturbing letters to his office.

NewsChannel 21's past coverage of the case can be found here.