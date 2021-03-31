Bend man arrested on drug charges; 10 pounds of meth seized from car, storage unit

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man faces several drug charges after 10 pounds of methamphetamine were found in his car and a storage unit, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team said Wednesday.

The CODE Team has been actively investigating the 46-year-old man for several homes for a role in trafficking commercial quantities of meth throughout Deschutes County, Lt. Ken Mannix said.

They found that on several occasions, he would acquire the meth elsewhere and distribute it here for profit.

The man was contacted last Thursday evening on a traffic stop near the intersection of Northwest 33rd Street and Highland Avenue in Redmond, Mannix said. A search of the car resulted in seizure of about a pound of meth concealed in the car and nearly $19,000 in cash, allegedly proceeds from drug sales.

The Bend man was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on drug possession, manufacturing and distribution charges.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, CODE Team detectives executed a search warrant on a storage unit in the 63000 block of Sherman Road in Bend, Mannix said. A search turned up about nine pounds of meth, scales, packaging material and other evidence.