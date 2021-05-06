Sunriver Resort, with 200 summer jobs still to fill, raises housekeeper starting pay to $25/hour

Central Oregon

Will hire on the spot at May 12 in-person hiring fair, its second this spring

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Resort said Thursday it is still hiring for the summer season and is offering a new starting wage of $25 per hour for the housekeeping positions it needs to fill, amid a shortage of job-seekers affecting many businesses across the High Desert.

The resort, said it previously paid a starting wage of $17 an hour for housekeepers. It said it is also hiring for other part and full-time seasonal positions, including culinary and marina staff, golf services and shop attendants, greenskeepers, guest services, spa service providers, pool and recreation ambassadors, lifeguards, food and beverage, administration, management and more.

The resort previously announced in late March it needed to fill 400 positions, and held a hiring fair in mid-April, but still has about half of those jobs to fill.

Here's the rest of the resort's news release:

With the planned Memorial Day weekend opening of the newly expanded Cove Aquatic Center, lifeguards, front desk, food service and culinary staff are also needed to operate this new resort amenity.

“We are looking for candidates who thrive in a team environment and who have a passion for delivering high quality guest experiences — no matter what department they’re working in,” said Lindsay Borkowski, Sunriver Resort director of sales and marketing. “By offering competitive wages and other employment perks, we hope to attract and retain top talent across a variety of positions who will help our guests create lifelong memories with family and friends every time they visit Sunriver Resort.”

The resort is accepting online applications for the 200 part-time and full-time seasonal positions it has open that suit a variety of interests and offer both indoor and outdoor employment.

Another in-person hiring fair will take place Wednesday, May 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. outdoors in the Great Hall Courtyard at Sunriver Resort.

Candidates attending the hiring fair are encouraged to complete an application online in advance, as well as bring a copy of their resume to the event. Hiring will be done on the spot, and not all positions require candidates to have previous experience. Applicants must be age 15+ to work at Sunriver Resort.

Competitive wages are just one of the many perks offered to Sunriver Resort employees. Being part of the team may also include complimentary golf and bicycle rentals for employees and their immediate family, discount fitness club membership to Sage Springs Club and Spa, and discounts at Sunriver Resort restaurants and retail outlets.

These benefits add to the appeal of this locals’ favorite resort and contribute to the like-minded team spirit that brings returning staff back year-after-year. In addition, Sunriver’s close proximity to Bend and La Pine offers a variety of convenient housing options, and also makes it possible for nearby residents to work part- or full-time in a recreation-based atmosphere.

Offering a relaxing respite with an abundance of outdoor activities, resort amenities and plenty of room to roam, Sunriver Resort has welcomed generations of families and friends year-round for adventure, exploration and the creation of treasured memories.

For more information and to apply for current job openings, visit www.sunriverresort.com.