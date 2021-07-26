‘A tough year for help’: Deschutes County Fair’s carnival crew is still hiring

Central Oregon

And a reminder: Attendance is capped at 25,000 tickets a day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo is back this week, but just like many things it may look different this year.

One reason: The company that runs the carnival, Davis Shows Northwest, told NewsChannel 21 it’s seeing the same thing that pretty much every business across the country is seeing -- a need for more workers.

Games Manager Les Yapp has worked at carnivals his entire life.

"I was born and raised, 75 years," he told NewsChannel 21 on Monday.

He's never had the problems he's had this year.

“This has been a tough year for help," Yapp said.

On Monday, Davis had a crew of about 75 ready to set up the carnival and run it. But that’s about 25-30 people short of where Yapp would like to be.

"Not enough people to work,” he said. “That's our biggest problem is that we don't have the help."

And it's not a problem unique to the carnival, Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center Director Geoff Hinds said.

"We're recognizing that most of our partners are having trouble getting the full labor staff that they need in order to be full staff as they might be in a normal year," he said.

Yapp said most of the crew he has now travels with the company and they hire an additional 25-30 local temporary workers.

And his struggle is not just here.

"We started out in Vancouver, Washington,” Yapp said. “All through Oregon, down through Nevada. We've had the same problem everywhere we've gone."

He said they can make do with what they have. If they don't get the help, everyone will just have to work harder.

Still, Yapp said, "We'd rather have a few too many than a few too less."

He said the lines won't be longer, and most importantly, the daily ride safety inspections won't be changed.

"Won't be one problem whatsoever, because we won't open them," Yapp said of the inspections.

The job pays $18 an hour, and those interested would be asked to work 32-40 hours this week. You can apply through Davis' website in the Contact Us section.

For those who want to go to the fair, Hinds reminded that there's a cap of 25,000 tickets per day.

There is a chance tickets won't even be available at the gate, if they sell out online first -- especially on the busiest days.