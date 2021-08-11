Bend driver jailed on manslaughter charge in Century Drive DUII hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 19-year-old Bend resident was arrested on manslaughter, DUII and hit-and-run charges Tuesday night after his SUV struck and killed a Bend cyclist on Century Drive west of Bend, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6: 15 p.m. Tuesday to the reported crash on state Highway 372 (Century Drive) near milepost 8.

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that Flynn David Lovejoy, 19, was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser heading east when it went onto the road shoulder and struck a bike ridden by Richard Wolf, 61, of Bend.

Wolf sustained fatal injuries at the scene, troopers said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies took Lovejoy to the county jail, where he was lodged on manslaughter, hit-and-run and DUII charges.

OSP said it also was assisted by Bend police and fire medics, and ODOT.

The crash and investigation closed the road for close to eight hours, reopening around 2 a.m., ODOT reported.