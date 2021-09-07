Bend Park and Rec Board reviews new trails ‘action plan’

Central Oregon

Sets new priorities, focus areas, outreach and link to city bike plans

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Bend Park and Recreation District is reprioritizing trail projects by applying new scoring methodology to projects identified in a comprehensive plan.

The scoring criteria in a draft trails action plan up for discussion at Tuesday night's board meeting covers several different areas of interest including population density, the demographics of people living here, support for non-motorized transportation, and connections to other regional trail networks.

The updated trails plan serves two main functions:

1. It reprioritizes trail projects identified in the district’s Comprehensive Plan, using updated criteria that include an analysis of population density and other key demographic indicators.

2. It identifies important planning focus areas, outreach efforts, and asset management projects designed to enhance the quality and usability of the district’s trail system.

The plan also considers Bend's proposed bicycle network and prioritizes projects that connect to it.

Bend resident Runi Kanth utilizes trails in the area frequently. has concerns when it comes to updating trails, specifically expanding them -- carefully.

"Is the expansion going to encroach on native habitats, native species? How do you make that balanced? That's very important," Kanth said.

As of June, Bend's trail system included more than 109 miles of varying trails.

Four trails -- the Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail, the North Unit Canal Trail, Big Sky Park Trail and Arnold Canal Trail, --are being prioritized as the highest-scoring projects for completion by the park district.

Bend Park and Recreation Trail Planner, Henry Stroud says this new scoring criteria encompasses a multitude of factors to help the district put the best plan forward.

Stroud says they did not have a lot of previous examples to base this new methodology on, but believes it improves the overall action plan.

"We're seeing a much larger focus now on equity and learning how to use the census data, and we were able to take some advice from the city," Stroud said. "But, all in all, when you look out there, in terms of how to really prioritize trail projects, there's not a lot of examples that we can see. I think a lot of it is done by gut or opportunity."

