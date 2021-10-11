As Madras boy, 8, recovers from crash, neighbors point to speeding, street safety concerns

Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore (KTVZ) -- An 8-year-old Madras boy is recovering from serious injuries after crashing his scooter and being struck and dragged by a car on Strawberry Lane in Madras last Tuesday.

The boy first was taken to St. Charles Madras, then flown to St. Charles Bend and later taken to a burn unit in Portland for his injuries.

Megan Wells, a member of the Homeowner's Association in Strawberry Heights, says she and others have been calling reduced speeds and other road safety improvements from the city for some time now.

She told NewsChannel 21 there are usually so many kids playing near the street, and this is the third incident since April of 2020 in which a child was hit by a vehicle.

She has also asked that the city add speed bumps in the neighborhoods and efforts to manage driver speed. Wells said although the neighborhood speed limit is 25 mph, she observes people speeding all the time.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo is getting an update on how the boy is doing and learning more about what safety efforts residents feel would better protect kids.

Her report will be on Fox @ 4.