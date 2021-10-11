C.O. joins in Oregon’s first celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day, replacing Columbus Day

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time, the state of Oregon is officially celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day, not Columbus Day, on Monday.

The Oregon House overwhelmingly passed a bill in April, making the second Monday of October Indigenous Peoples Day.

Central Oregon Community College is hosting events and guest speakers throughout the day, discussing the importance of the holiday and education about Christopher Columbus.

“To continue with this respect and support, COCC recommended that our board of directors formally recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” President Dr. Laurie Chesley said.

