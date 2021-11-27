No snow, no go: Mt. Bachelor’s opening postponed again — this time, no firm date
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Old Man Winter is taking his time to show up this year in the Cascades, and that unfortunately means more waiting for Mt. Bachelor skiers and snowboarders, as well as other winter sports enthusiasts.
For the second time this season, Mt. Bachelor announced Saturday morning it has postponed its planned opening day due to warm temperatures and lack of snowfall. The original opening had been set for Friday, Nov. 26, but was pushed back a week to a hoped-for target date of Friday, Dec. 3.
This time, however, the resort did not announce a new target opening day, instead reminding guests in an email the resort typically did not announce a planned opening day until there was enough snow to open.
The resort said it will have to revert to that tradition this year. Any guests with pre-purchased tickets and rentals will be refunded for next weekend.
Forecasts for this week in Bend call for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Mt. Bachelor engaged in some hopeful thinking and reflecting on another late start and big finish in Saturday's announcement.
"Soon enough, we'll be shredding our 4,323 acres of ski terrain, carving corduroy, slashing wind lips and side hits, and chasing Clouds in the East Bowls," the resort said, adding: "Back in winter 2008/09 (also a La Niña winter), Mt. Bachelor opened up December 14 due to lack of snowfall, and once it started, it didn't stop – breaking records and dropping 538 inches of seasonal snowfall. "
