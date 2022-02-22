C.O. service groups, shelters prep for second night of full beds amid single-digit temps
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A string of extremely cold nights are forecast in Central Oregon, and some volunteers, including Jumar Caoile, a health care navigator with Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, are taking action to help those in need.
“Everyone is trying to help each other the best way they can and sometimes that’s kind of what you need, a little help,” Caoile said Tuesday.
Volunteers are transporting food, hot beverages, hand warmers and winter gear to different homeless camps.
Caolie has been serving the homeless community for less than a year, but has seen first-hand how tough it can be.
“It is a resilient group,” Caolie said. “They will adapt and do whatever they have to do, to survive.”
He's transporting mostly donated clothes and food from the Family Kitchen in Bend, run by Program Director Donna Burklo.
“We’re kind of doing alright taking care of folks, so far,” Burklo said. “We’ll see how we’re doing in a couple of days.”
Shepherd's House Ministries Director of Development David Notari said the Second Street shelter in Bend that they operate had a record 102 people stay Monday night, and they expect even more Tuesday night, as temperatures plunge even more.
It’s open 3 p.m. to 7 a.m., and the Peer Center in Bend will be open during the day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Redmond Christian Church will host people overnight, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Here's NeighborImpact's list of warming shelters around the region.
The City of Bend has had a resolution in place allowing emergency shelter use in cold temperatures since Nov. 1.
With temperatures possibly hitting the single digits, those who can’t make it to a shelter could be in dire need.
“To have a fresh pair of gloves that’s warm, as opposed to a frozen pair of gloves on your hands -- that’s the difference between frostbite and not frostbite,” Burklo said.
Caoile agreed.
“Sometimes, a warm meal and some hand-warmers can do a lot for your morale,” Caoile said.
Burklo is grateful for every group doing its part to help keep people warm -- and quite possibly, alive.
“A lot of support in this area, contrary to what it sounds like on the different forums and things. There are a lot of folks who really have a heart for helping, and it’s really phenomenal,” Burklo said.
