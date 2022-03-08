Bend Planning Commission finishes work on homeless shelter code, sends on to city council

The Bend Planning Commission held its third work session Tuesday evening and finished work on the controversial homeless shelter code proposal, sending the recommendations on to city councilors. A public hearing and possible special meeting are expected to take place in mid-April.

One of their revisions was to recommend only allowing outdoor shelters in residential zones when associated with existing public or institutional use, such as churches, parks or government offices.

Other revised elements include required "good neighbor" guidelines and a limitation that users of temporary hardship housing (RVs or such on existing residential lots) could not pay rent, to avoid short-term rental use, except to help with utilities or other costs.